From a struggling student to a successful Caringbah business owner, Neil Hipwell hopes other young tradies-to-be will be inspired by his path. From barely knowing how to read, to running a $30 million company, Mr Hipwell transformed his life to reach career achievement. The father, 32, struggled with dyslexia and ADHD during high school. After securing work experience with a builder, he left school to study a Certificate III in Carpentry and Joinery at TAFE NSW Gymea. He is now the founding director of Futureflip, a design and build company that has built more than 100 luxury homes in Sydney and the south coast. "I remember being 14 years old failing every exam, thinking I'll never be able to put food on the table," Mr Hipwell said. "When I discovered I loved working with my hands, I came alive, and my whole life changed." He has had about 50 TAFE NSW carpentry apprentices and 600 work experience students work for him in the past 14 years. "You are being paid to learn as an apprentice," he said. "With a trade, you are working one on one with your boss who has a lot of knowledge. "After four years on a job site, instead of starting on a low graduate salary, you can start earning great money straight away, the average for a carpenter is about $60 an hour." The NSW Government's Fee Free Apprenticeship initiative is paying the qualification fees for 100,000 new apprenticeships, saving the training cost for students and employers. The funding for apprenticeships is removing barriers to training for people across the state. Recent data showed apprentice and trainee commencements in NSW increased by 32.6 per cent last year. TAFE NSW Head of Infrastructure, Energy and Construction, Jenny Perkins, said Mr Hipwell was a prime example of the lucrative career opportunities in the industry. "There has never been a better time for aspiring tradies to take advantage of the employment opportunities arising from the state's construction boom, which is creating hundreds of jobs," Ms Perkins said. "There are many low cost and fee-free courses available through the NSW Government JobTrainer, and Fee-Free Apprenticeships initiatives for people to take advantage of."

