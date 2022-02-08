latest-news, Laura Cowell, Sutherland Shire Council, votes

A new Sutherland Shire councillor is telling residents how she votes - and why - on significant matters coming before the council. Laura Cowell was elected in E Ward (the Menai area) for Shire Sports Independents. After the first regular meeting of the council last week, Ms Cowell used her Facebook page to tell residents it was "a great experience" and to advise them of the key agenda items and how she voted, Cr Cowell invited residents to contact her if they wanted to know her reasons for her votes. A record of how councillors vote is provided in the minutes of council meetings, but this document does not usually go online until several days after meetings. Cr Cowell said she wanted to highlight the key items ahead of the release of the minutes. She told the Leader she would continue the practice and also add the reasons for her decisions on key issues. At the extraordinary meeting of council in January, where councillors were sworn in, Cr Cowell voted for the Liberal nominations Carmelo Pesce and Carol Provan for mayor and deputy mayor. Cr Cowell has also sided with the Liberals in other votes, but says she will assess each issue on its merits and vote accordingly. The other independent on the new council, Cr Leanne Farmer (A Ward - Cronulla area), has so far sided with Labor councillors on the mayoral and other votes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/40f5c0b8-8784-4f88-b78e-13ed2df6aedd.jpg/r0_705_2708_2235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg