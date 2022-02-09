latest-news, Tonkin Oval, Gunnamatta Bay, Flashback, Cronulla Public School

High hopes were held for the area which was reclaimed from the head of Gunnamatta bay in 1938. Sutherland Shire councillor C J (Cec) Monro told a council meeting "it will be possible to construct a sports oval there equal to the Sydney Cricket Ground". Tonkin Oval, the sporting facility which eventuated, might not have lived up to that prediction, but it has been a wonderful community asset, used not only for sport but also for community events such as the Olympic Torch Relay in 2000. Another event, from 1992-1994, was the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader sponsored Leisure and Boat Show. In 1954, the reclaimed area was named the Henry Tonkin Memorial Park after the headmaster of Cronulla School, which opened on its present site in 1925. A plaque stands outside the white picket fence at the southern end of the ground. Over the years, Tonkin Oval has been used by a variety of sporting bodies. Sutherland District Cricket Club played Sydney Grade Cricket competition matches in summer, while football was played in winter until the Cronulla-Sutherland Baseball Association applied for the allocation in 1992. Starting in the 1970s, netball courts were marked up as and when required in the south-west section of the reserve between the oval and Cronulla Public School. A permanent amenities block was erected on the north side of the oval around 1960, and it has been upgraded and added to over the years to become the large clubhouse on site nowadays.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/dbcbb552-9ec6-4b35-b02f-ead562cb61e9.JPG/r2_500_4894_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg