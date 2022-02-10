latest-news, caringbah high school, georges river college oatley, encore 2022, onstage 2022

You could say these students had quite the dramatic year. Having to juggle their final pieces alongside the rocky backdrop of a pandemic was tough enough. But they have the final laugh, with three HSC students being selected for an annual exhibition of performance excellence. Jeremy Jenkins and Ethan Puse, graduates of Caringbah High School, and Patrice Merkouris of Georges River College, Oatley, were chosen to be part of the HSC performing and visual arts showcases, ENCORE and OnSTAGE. OnSTAGE features group and individual performances, script writing and video drama by last year's Drama students, until February 18 at York Theatre, Seymour Centre. ENCORE is a program of outstanding performances and compositions by students from the HSC Music examinations presented by the NSW Education Standards Authority and the NSW Department of Education. It runs until February 22. Jeremy Jenkins plays a transgender woman, who recounts the trauma of her childhood during Nazi-occupied Germany. The piece is an excerpt from Doug Wright's biographical play I Am My Own Wife and inspiration was also taken from Hugo Weaving's recent multi-role performance in the Sydney Theatre Company play Wonnangatta. "I was drawn to the way [Wright's play] explores its central character, Jeremy said. "My fascination with a transgender woman who managed to survive the regimes of both the Nazis and the Stasi was fed by my own personal experiences as a queer person, which in turn influenced the ways in which I opted to bring this character to life." As Drama students usually perform live in front of a HSC marker and audience, COVID-19 meant a re-shuffle. "Lockdowns were a huge hurdle in the development of this piece," Jeremy said. "A live audience is so central to the staging of theatre, which made it pretty tough to keep performing to a wall in my bedroom. I still managed to put together a final piece that I'm really proud of." Jeremy is studying at UTS, while producing film and theatre at acting studio, Young Actors Assembly. The aspiring actor has also been hired as a Theatresports coach at Caringbah High School, and hopes to audition for acting schools this year. Aspiring writer Patrice wrote a 15-minute script that she describes as a fusion between two comedic sub-genres, Comedy of Manners and Commedia Dell'arte, which she dubbed Commedia of Manners. The piece is titled The Beguilement and it tells the story of a wealthy aristocrat couple who died in a car accident, leaving behind a large sum of money to be divided between their two daughters when they marry. The elder of the two, a single middle-aged woman, fools her younger sister, and hires a young male prostitute in an attempt to pass him off as her husband. Patrice, who is studying an English major at the University of Sydney, was inspired by Oscar Wilde's play, The Importance of Being Earnest. "I wanted to deconstruct the restricted lifestyle of the modern aristocrat. In the end, we all want the same things, freedom, respect and a sense of belonging and self," she said. Talented musician Ethan Puse was inspired by jazz. He was accepted into a psychology degree at the University of Sydney but wants to defer to focus on music.

