Lifeline crisis text service goes 24/7 to help more in need

community,

Lifeline has launched a 24/7 crisis text service to expand its support for Australians struggling with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lifeline Crisis Support Text Service is now available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via confidential text message to 0477 13 11 14. Following a few questions via text, people are connected to a trained Lifeline crisis supporter. The service was launched by David Coleman, Federal Member for Banks and Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention and has been supported by $1.5 million in Federal Government funding. Mr Coleman said that Lifeline's 24/7 text service is an important expansion of its vital crisis support and suicide prevention services. "Australians are reaching out to Lifeline in record numbers - more than 1 million did so in 2021, including more than 50,000 via text," Mr Coleman said. "Lifeline data showed that text is the preferred channel for high-risk members of the community, and 42 per cent of those who contacted Lifeline via text said that they would not have contacted Lifeline at all if not via text," he said. "Supporting Lifeline to expand its text crisis service so that it is available 24/7 makes the service more accessible to groups who might otherwise not reach out for help, particularly young people. "Lifeline's crisis services and the passion of its volunteers mean that no Australian has to experience their darkest moment alone - they literally save lives." Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis support service is available 24/7. Australians can speak to a trained crisis supporter any time of the day or night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d5d2427b-0bab-4a37-b8dc-17d77e4c3c58.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg