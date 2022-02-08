community,

The Georges River Paddle Against Plastic 2022 will be held at Scarborough Park Playground on Sunday, March 6. The family-friendly Clean Up Australia Day event will remove the litter to make the environment cleaner for everyone to enjoy and safer for the fish and other animals that call it home. Participants can bring their kayak, SUP or canoe, and help Georges Riverkeeper to clean up Scarborough Park Ponds and Tonbridge Creek which is an important fish nursery for the Georges River. If they don't have a paddle craft, they can hire one on the day for a small fee or join the walkers cleaning up the banks. The event is free but bookings are essential. To pre-register and book a craft, simply choose the ticket that refers to what you need, and we will see you on the day. Gloves, pick up sticks and bags will be provided on the day and participants should bring sun protection, water and sturdy shoes. Meeting place will be at the Scarborough Park Playground, along Barton Street, , setting up at the model boat pontoon. Parking is available on both sides of Barton Street as well as Scarborough Lane. Please note - in consideration of the ongoing threat of COVID19 all participants should follow the state government 'How to protect yourself and others' COVID19 government guidelines detailed, i.e.: . Scanning and registering your contact details with the QR code at the event . Maintaining 1.5m social distancing . Only attending the event if healthy . Wear a mask in crowded areas. For details see NSW Covid guidelines before attending. For details, email contact@georgesriver.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/3114e64a-d3bb-4aec-9023-b08657a01ad4.jpg/r40_0_1107_603_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Georges River Paddle Against Plastic returns