Heritage listing of Glenlee to be considered by Georges River Local Planning Panel

The heritage listing of the Glenlee waterfront property at Lugarno will be considered by the Georges River Local Planning Panel on February 17. Georges River Council has submitted a Planning Proposal for the listing of Glenlee at 80 Boronia Parade as a heritage item on the Georges River Local Environmental Plan 2021. The recommendation is that the Planning Panel acknowledges the heritage significance of Glenlee and its listing as a local heritage item on the heritage schedule of the GR LEP 2022 which contains the appropriate provisions for protecting and managing the item. If supported by the Panel, the Planning Proposal will go to the Department of Planning for Gateway approval. A development application for the property calls for the demolition of the existing cottage and associated outbuildings, and a Torrens Title subdivision of the lot into 31 lots. Last month, the NSW Government decided to renew the Interim Heritage Order on Glenlee for another 12 months. The initial Interim Heritage Order placed on the property last August was due to lapse on February 14. At an extraordinary meeting on January 24, Georges River Council fully supported protecting Glenlee by the future gazettal of a new Interim Heritage Order to be in place on the site for another 12 months. The council thanked the Minister for Environment and Heritage, James Griffin for responding to the save Glenlee from development campaign. And it resolved to provide all assistance necessary for the Minister to achieve listing Glenlee on the State Heritage Register. The site is classified by National Trust NSW as an item of high cultural heritage significance and value, within the 'Lugarno Early Settlers Local Heritage Precinct'. The heritage listing of the site is supported by a heritage assessment report commissioned by the council. GML Heritage consultants investigated the site and considered it has cultural significant at a State and local level under the NSW Heritage Office criteria.

