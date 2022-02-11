community, head to health hurstville, mental health support sydney

A free mental health pop-up clinic at Hurstville has opened its doors to the community. Head to Health was launched to meet the ongoing demand for support services available to people who may be struggling with life. Psychologists, counsellors, social workers and peer mentors with lived experiences of mental health, can provide advice and face-to-face appointments. Its holistic approach means anyone can get assistance with intervention therapy, but also housing, domestic violence support or navigating the health system. Clinic Service Manager James Huynh said there was a big need for mental health support services, with many playing "catch up" to meet significant calls for help. "The government seem to be more invested in this sector now because there have been impacts especially on children, with schools closing," he said. "But we weren't prepared for this surge. It will be hard to catch up." He said most people who have never experienced mental health symptoms found themselves battling the routine of daily activities because of COVID-19. "Levels of stress experienced by families and uncertainty in employment stability have increased," Mr Huynh said. "Some people became isolated and lonely, while others tried to juggle their profession, be a teacher, and a parent all at the same time. This has resulted in some services having lengthy waitlists or closing off their books." He says parents who have children in Kindergarten are asking for help. "There is a lot more conflict in families, as people have had to spend more at home," he said. "A lot of anxiety gets passed onto children. Usually it's one incident that's the tipping point." The lack of available service for younger children was problematic, he said. "Most target 12-25 year olds. There aren't many mental health services for children under 12," he said. "School psychologists are very limited in what they can do because they are part-time. "A big part of a child's learning at this age is social interaction and that was taken away. "The challenge is also recruiting good clinicians because a lot have chosen to work privately during the pandemic." Vanessa accessed the Hurstville hub after she was referred to the service to help her get back on her feet. She was 28 years of age when was in the darkest time of her life. "No one believed me and said that it was all in my head," she said. "I wanted the support from the hospital and the professional support team, but I kept getting sent home. Once they had me in my therapy, they changed my doctor and she put everything together. The head nurse at the hospital found Head to Health. "Finding out I was able to talk to someone who had lived experience of what I was going through made me feel a lot more calm, relaxed and supported. "The team was able to reassure me that I was going to be OK, and guide me through how to manage the situation before my mental health got worse." There are no lengthy waitlists, no doctor referrals needed, and there are minimum eligibility requirements. The clinic runs until the end of June, with hopes of securing government funding to continue. Details: 1800 595 212 or here. There are also free mental health workshops for parents and carers in St George available hosted by Headspace.

