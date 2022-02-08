Transport for NSW refused access to property under compulsory acquistion for Riverwood car park

latest-news,

Transport for NSW has been refused access to a Riverwood property it has compulsorily acquired for a commuter car park. Last year, property owners at 12, 14 and 16 Webb Street Riverwood were informed that their properties were being compulsorily acquired to build a car park partly funded under the federal government's controversial National Commuter Car Park Fund. Sam and Monika Charan, both in their 70s, have lived at 16 Webb Street for 28 years. They received a 7.30am door knock on February 16 last year and were told their homes would be compulsorily acquired by the NSW Government and bulldozed to make way for a four-storey commuter car park. Last month, the Charans, through their solicitors, received an email from Transport for NSW requesting access to their property to carry out preliminary survey work on the location for utilities prior to commencement of construction on the car park. In the email, Transport for NSW asked that the Charans provide their consent for the access to their property. Sam and Monika's son, Vineh has refused Transport for NSW entry. "I have not consented for them to access the property as we have not been compensated," Vineh said. "Frankly, the disrespect shown to us is second to none," he said. "We have not been paid a cent and yet they want to move in and take over," he said. "They are not concerned about our payment and compensation for my elderly parents. They just want to chuck us out. "In addition, I don't want anyone near my parents in the current COVID environment," Vineh said. Transport for NSW confirmed it has requested access to complete survey investigations but will only undertake the work following agreement with the occupants. "The Valuer General is yet to issue a final determination of compensation," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said. "Transport for NSW will pay the compensation to the owners once this is determined." Under the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991, Transport for NSW is required to pay an owner the market value of the property. Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Transport for NSW allowed property owners and tenants more time to live in their homes and make arrangements for their future accommodation with residents now scheduled to move out on or about 24 May. Transport for NSW has said it will continue to work with affected tenants, including offering support to help secure alternative accommodation. Vineh said that February 16 will mark 12 months of this turmoil for the Webb Street families. "Transport for NSW has not paid a cent by way of compensation and it has been an emotional 12 months of our lives. "They are expecting us to roll over and move on with our lives without any funds," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/8626a3a6-93a4-4a4a-893b-2bff6a6f5277.jpg/r1_0_1199_677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg