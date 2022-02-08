Call for expansion of Bayside's dog off-leash areas

latest-news,

The expansion of dog off-leash areas in the Bayside local government area will be debated at the first meeting of the new council tomorrow (February 9). The council will consider whether to remove the leash-free hours time restriction at Lady Robinsons Beach, Kyeemagh so the area becomes leash-free 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The suggestion is part of a Notice of Motion submitted by Councillors Ed McDougall, Scott Morrissey and Bill Saravinovski. The councillors are also calling for the council to investigate the establishment of a new leash-free area at Kendall Street Reserve or at Riverside Drive, Sans Souci, with a report to come back to the April meeting of council. During the 2021-2022 summer season Bayside Council trialled the removal of time of day restrictions from popular off leash areas at Kyeemagh and Pagewood. "These have been well enjoyed by a significant part of the community and there is now significant demand to remove time of day restrictions permanently," the councillors said in their supporting statement. "In addition, residents in other areas of Bayside Council are requesting access to local areas to have their dogs off lead, and as such we are requesting that areas at Sans Souci and Hillsdale be investigated as potential new leash-free areas." Also to be considered is the lifting of the leash-free hours time restriction at Mutch Park, Pagewood to become leash-free 24 hours a day, seven days and establishing a new leash-free area at Rhodes Street Reserve, Hillsdale.

