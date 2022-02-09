latest-news, Caringbah Bowling Club, development, apartments, Caringbah High School, Sydney South Planning Panel, Sutherland Shire Council

Caringbah Bowling Club has received planning approval for a $70 million development, which will provide new club facilities, two bowling greens and 244 apartments. The apartments will be spread across three buildings, seven to eight storeys high, on the Willarong Road site. Fifty per cent of the gross floor area (131 apartments) will be for affordable rental housing. Sydney South Planning Panel unanimously approved the project with conditions on February 4, accepting the recommendation made in a Sutherland Shire Council assessment report. The panel approved building heights ranging from 22 metres to 27 metres, far in excess of the 16 metre high standard in the LEP (local environmental plan). The council assessment report said the variation to the LEP should be allowed because the adjoining property - former Caringbah High School land, which was sold off - has approval for 12 apartment buildings of between four and 11 storeys, with the highest point 37 metres. Work is yet to start on the former school site. The bowling club submitted the proposed extra height it was seeking would "achieve a higher level of compatibility" with the adjoining development. The bowling club development will include two levels of basement car parking for 264 cars for the residential component and 68 cars for the exclusive use of the club. The council report said "communal open space will be provided on the roof of each building and within a central plaza, with facilities that encourage social interaction amongst residents". The report said, in response to public exhibition of the DA, eight submissions were received. "The matters raised in these submissions have been dealt with by design changes or conditions of consent where appropriate," the report said. The report concluded, "The application will not result in any significant impact on the environment or the amenity of nearby residents".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/03a560f1-5eda-4280-8e1e-777eb1730518.jpg/r7_122_2283_1408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg