It was all hands-on deck for these girls, who took to the skies with innovative flair, capturing the attention of a global online project. Year 11 engineering students from Moorefield Girls High School completed a joint project at the World Expo in collaboration with the Winchester School, Dubai. 'Connecting Minds' celebrates mobility and sustainable futures. Students researched and designed a bridge for the Mars Rovers. The light-weight bridge was designed to resist extreme winds. The team also investigated ways that bridges can be built using robots, with its partner school in Dubai. Working together as a team was the core focus of the project. The Connecting Minds Project was developed by the One Giant Leap Foundation to facilitate Australian and United Arab Emirates educators to work together to develop and trial space Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teaching strategies and workshops. In 2019, a group of students from the all-girls' Kogarah school also went to the US for a space camp, which gave them the chance to strengthen their understanding of real-world applications of STEM. Head Teacher of Engineering, Ms Gill, said these initiatives improved the uptake of STEM careers. "I relished the opportunity to gain insights from other educators in Australian schools and build a collaborative network with educators in the UAE," she said. "Moorefield Girls High School constantly looks for exciting opportunities for our students in all areas of the curriculum."

