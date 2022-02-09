Teacher 'supplied drugs to teenagers in Sutherland area'

latest-news,

A high school teacher has been charged after allegedly supplying drugs to teenagers in the Sutherland area outside school hours. A police statement said officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command commenced investigations last Friday, february 4, after receiving reports of alleged drug supply to teenagers in the Sutherland area. Following inquiries, police attended a home in Beverly Hills about 7.30pm on Friday and arrested a 42-year-old woman. She was taken to St George Police Station and charged with supply prohibited drug. The woman was granted conditional bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today (Wednesday, February 9). "Police will allege in court the woman - who is a high school teacher - contacted and subsequently supplied prohibited drugs to students outside of school hours," the statement said. Inquiries into the incident continue.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/e2ff1a9b-7eab-4b8f-957c-de03356f8a27.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

High school teacher charged after allegedly supplying drugs to teenagers in Sutherland area