Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and MRNSW Volunteers rang the bell, calling skippers to start their engines and raise anchor, before the Putt Putt regatta flotilla set off again around Port Hacking on Sunday morning. Over 45 classic styled vessels were prepared for a colourful day cruising on the Port Hacking. The annual Putt Putt Regatta pays tribute to our local boating history and raises awareness about boating safety. The flotilla made their way from the Hungry Point at 9am on Sunday and traveled around Gunnamatta Bay and Burraneer Bay before heading to the finish line at Lilli Pilli sandbar, with crews dressed in period costume and fancy dress. Passengers on the historic Tom Thumb III helped to raise funds for Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking in a return of a great initiative between Cronulla Ferries and Dominelli Ford to financially support operational running costs and needs of the local volunteer Marine Rescue unit. Port Hacking Putters Commodore Brad Whittaker acknowledged the support of local business that ensures this free community event is so successful. "The generosity of the event's partners and supporters is outstanding. It ensures the regatta runs as a free community event and importantly provides a contribution to the volunteers from Marine Rescue Botany Port Hacking who give their time to watch over our local waterways" he said This year entrants were once again encouraged to Log ON and Log OFF with Marine Rescue NSW. This free service provides boaters with the assurance that if they get into trouble, a professional emergency service can be activated to assist them. Unit Commander Greg Inglis was looking forward to awarding the "Commanders Commendation Award" for boating safety to one of the skippers who Logs ON via the free MRNSW smartphone App. "It's a great service. Tell us where you're headed, how many people are on board and when you're planning to return. If you haven't Logged Off and we can't get in touch with you, we'll start to search for you. "We'll also have a search starting point, which saves valuable time in an emergency on the water," he said. "Our unit's 144 volunteers are professionally trained for our mission of saving lives on the water. We are standing watch over our local waters to rescue boaters who find themselves in trouble." ColorTile Miranda and Cronulla Real Estate proudly present the Regatta, with additional support from local businesses. Boat winners were-Swanee (best putter) Nudger (best dressed)Shabby Chic (pride of the port) Embee (Commodores call) Remember When (heritage award) Millie (Commander's commendation) and the 'ship shape' award went to Tikki.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/09f61d8f-e613-45b3-97ed-2969c1a0d780.jpg/r1240_933_4488_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg