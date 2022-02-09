latest-news,

Updated St George rugby league great and "loveable larrikin" Johnny Raper has died at 82 after a long battle with dementia. Raper, one of rugby league's Immortals, started with Newtown before switching to St George in 1959 and was a key member of the teams which won eight consecutive grand finals. Known affectionately as "Chook", he represented Australia 39 times and was captain on eight occasions. A long time Sutherland Shire resident, Raper's last years were spent at the Garrawarra Centre, Waterfall. His wife Caryl lives at Kirrawee. Sutherland Shire deputy Mayor Carol Provan, the sister-in-law of another league Immortal Norm Provan, who died last year, said, "Johnny was a wonderful person, a loveable larrikin, who touched a lot of lives". "He has the most beautiful family and Caryl is stoic - she was dedicated to him and supported him all their married life." ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said Raper was one of the greatest players in the game's history. "Today we have lost one of our all time greats. An Immortal, a Kangaroos captain and an eight-time Premiership winning player. Johnny was the best of the best,'' Mr V'landys said. "Johnny was a football genius. He had a gut instinct for rugby league like few we have seen. He wasn't the biggest player on the field, but he was the smartest. Johnny's feats with the Dragons will remain part of rugby league legend forever. "On behalf of the game, I send my deepest condolences to Johnny's family, friends and teammates." St George Illawarra and St George District chairman Craig Young said, "Johnny Raper was an inspiration to his teammates and the entire St George organisation and is one of the key reasons why the famous Red V holds such esteem to this very day". "Johnny was a larger than life character on and off the field who loved the game dearly. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten," Young said. "Everyone involved with St George District and the St George Illawarra Dragons send their condolences to the Raper family." Raper, alongside fellow St George great Reg Gasnier, was named one of the first ever Immortals in 1981. Induction to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame followed four years later. Raper entered the Australia Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2002 and earned selection in Australia Rugby League's Team of the Century in 2008. Raper played most of his career at lock forward, with occasional games at five-eighth, and was renowned for his copybook tackling style. In his younger years he was a police officer. The National Rugby League Hall of Fame website says: Frank Hyde declared in 1995: ''When Johnny Raper was born, they not only destroyed the mould, they pulped it. I rate him the finest footballer I have seen.'' Raper first blossomed during a single year at Newtown, winning his spurs for Sydney and Sydney Colts against the Great Britain tourists of 1958. Jack Gibson played alongside him for Sydney and remembered him later as ''being small and not all that quick, but he had football instinct. There was an intensity about him. Nobody trained like he did''. St George secretary Frank Facer convinced Raper to become a Saint, and so from 1959 began a genuinely monumental career of achievement: eight premierships with St George, 33 Tests for Australia, three Kangaroo tours, victorious Australian captain at the 1968 World Cup, and countless games at all levels at which people marvelled at his quality. Raper was a marvellous copybook tackler, famous for his scything low dives and he had a beautiful instinct for doing the right thing with the ball in his hands. His endurance was remarkable in days when footballers played 80 minutes. Raper's masterpiece is generally considered to be the second Test at Swinton in 1963, in which the Australians launched a murderous 12 try onslaught - with Raper having a direct hand in nine of them. ''His was the greatest game I have ever seen,'' declared ARL chairman Bill Buckley. He stayed at Saints until 1969, appearing in 186 first-grade games for the club, before finishing his playing career at Newcastle.

