Wolli Creek high-rise will provide a garden by the rail corridor

The transition of Wolli Creek from industrial to residential continues with a development application lodged for a $13.9 million, eight-storey high-rise for 7 Arncliffe Street. The proposal includes 36 apartments, a ground-floor retail tenancy and two levels of basement parking with 44 car spaces. The 1,134 square-metre site is located next to the Illawarra rail line and about 350-metres from Wolli Creek station and 400-metres from Arncliffe station. The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects submitted that the development is in the public interest. "The area has been evolving from predominantly industrial to a high density mixed use residential and commercial area," the SEE stated. "The development has been designed to take advantage of the site's northern orientation so as to maximise solar access areas of communal and private open space along the rear-facing apartments. "Significant screen planting is proposed at the rear of the site to provide privacy and a visual buffer between the site's communal open space and the adjoining rail corridor. "The proposed development will improve the visual quality of the site and its contribution to the local streetscape. It will also contribute to the provision of new residential accommodation in this highly desirable location," the SEE stated. "The proposal will have significant public benefits in terms of the provision of new shop top housing in a mixed use zone."

