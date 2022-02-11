latest-news, Shirley Way, Sutherland Shire netball, death

Shirley Way was "the sweetest of souls" - a woman with a huge heart and warm smile to brighten any day. To countless young Sutherland Shire netball players, Mrs Way was a second mum. She also ironed for families needing help and sewed care items for domestic violence victims and Santa Sacks for children all over the shire. Mrs Way, of Engadine, lost her battle with cancer on February 7. "It is with tears in our eyes and broken hearts that we were advised this morning of the passing in the early hours of today of our very own Shirley Way," the netball association advised members. "Shirley was well known and loved by many in our netball community, not just here at Sutherland but by many across the state at NNSW and other associations," the message continued. "Apart from being a life member at SSNA and valued member of our executive, Shirley has managed netball teams at club level, State Championships and within the Catholic School representative system. "In more recent years has never missed attending Junior State Championships or Senior State Championships, along with attendance at Premier League and Metro League games as an SSNA executive team supporter. "Shirley was generous with her time, the sweetest of souls, and loved her netball family as we loved her. "While Shirley loved her netball, she was totally devoted to her family, husband Peter, her three children, Karen, Michelle and Steven, and her six grandchildren. Whenever Shirley spoke of them it was with great love and pride. They will all miss her terribly. "Rest in Peace Shirley, knowing that you lived your best life and were loved and will be missed by many." The tributes poured in. "Shirley was an absolute gem," read one of many. "Always so exuberant and full of joy. A great supporter of all levels of the game she loved". Another described Mrs Way as "a one in a million person - Her kindness, generosity, friendship and smiling face will be missed by many as will her amazing slices". Others spoke of her "generosity, warm smile and huge heart" and remembered her as "a beautiful soul and a selfless servant of our game, who was always first to give someone in need a hug." Louise Sullivan, the president of Netball NSW and a recently elected Sutherland Shire councillor wrote, "Such a beautiful, caring lady who will be sorely missed. Netball was fortunate to have such a passionate and loyal servant of our game, and Shirley touched so many of us". Karen Hall said her mother loved netball and tried to be like a mother to the younger players in her care. "She was one in a million," Ms Hall said. "We love her so so much and will miss her more then words can say. The netball courts will definitely feel strange for Michelle and I. Thanks to all the netball squad that love and cared for mum." Mrs Way's contribution to the community was acknowledged with a NSW Volunteer of the Year Award, senior volunteer Sydney South, from The Centre for Volunteering. The funeral will be held at South Chapel, Woronora memorial Park at 2pm on February 21.

Sutherland Shire netball community deeply saddened by death of Shirley Way, a second mum to countless young players Murray Trembath