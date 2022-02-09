community,

In a high note for local culture lovers, Opera Australia performed at Rockdale Town Hall yesterday. Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry and and selected guests were invited to sit in on Opera Australia's full rehearsal of Verdi's Otello in the town hall. Opera Australia do not regularly use Rockdale Town Hall for rehearsals but with parts of the Opera House out of action while they are being renovated, the company needed a big enough rehearsal space and Rockdale Town Hall was available. The walls of Rockdale Town Hall have often echoed to the sound of the classics. It is the home of the Rockdale Opera Company which is Australia's oldest opera company, founded in 1948. Opera Australia was founded in 1956. Otello plays at the Sydney Opera House from Saturday 19 February.

Opera Australia comes to Rockdale