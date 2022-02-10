community, ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer survivors have joined forces to front a new campaign to raise funds for ovarian cancer, which is Australia's deadliest female cancer. Fashion retailer Black Pepper will feature the four women in a campaign across their 80 stores including their store windows during February to coincide with Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The campaign showcases the four women modelling Black Pepper clothing including a specially designed scarf, with a portion of sales going to Ovarian Cancer Australia. The campaign aims to raise $100,000 funds to support women with ovarian cancer throughout their diagnosis, treatment and beyond. Ovarian Cancer Australia Chief Executive Jane Hill said funds raised through the partnership would help ease the ongoing toll that ovarian cancer has on women, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic. "Whilst the initial impact of being diagnosed with ovarian cancer is devastating, it's not well documented that 70 per cent of women diagnosed with advanced ovarian cancer will have a recurrence within three years. This creates a number of psycho-social issues for diagnosed women, including depression, anxiety, relationship and sexuality issues," she said. "The impacts of COVID-19 have also been particularly tough. We've experienced a 70 per cent increase to our Ovarian Cancer Helpline during the pandemic, suggesting that diagnosed women have needed extra support to navigate their way through such a difficult time." The partnership with Black Pepper will help to ensure that more women with ovarian cancer will be supported by an Ovarian Cancer Support Nurse, and have access to other services such as social workers, exercise physiologists and counselling. Black Pepper will donate $10 from the sale of every scarf and a specially designed nightie to Ovarian Cancer Australia, aiming to raise $100,000. The cotton scarf will retail for $29.99, and the nightie for $79.99. Pens and ribbons will also be sold in-store during February which is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/cb0e4ce1-ac84-41b2-a20e-94fc82f9a7b1.jpg/r0_124_1080_734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg