Vintage car buffs, mark this one for the calendar. The Sylvanvale Pre-World War II Car Show will drive into gear on March 20 at Sutherland. Supported by Sutherland Shire Council, the Flora Street location exhibition marks a return to Sylvanvale's origins. The organisation's first site was the Baptist Church on the same street in 1947. It includes an array of more than 100 vintage cars, food stalls and activities for children. The exhibition is in its sixth year. It was created by the shire's Ken Warburton. Mr Warburton's parents were the founding families who established Sylvanvale, which now supports more than 750 people with a disability across Sydney and the Blue Mountains. All funds raised at the event will make a difference to the lives of the people moving into the organisation's new Specialist Disability Accommodation at Bangor. Money will go towards furnishings and equipment for residents. The car show is on from 9am-3pm.

