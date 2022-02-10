community, bupa retirement village sutherland

When a call-out was made for some cuddly donations, the community came calling. Bupa Retirement Village at Sutherland launched a donation drive of wool and toy stuffing so its residents could create some crafty items during the COVID-19 pandemic. With a restriction on visitors during lockdown, residents were able to keep busy and enjoy their new hobbies of knitting jumpers, beanies, teddies and others. Residents made more than 200 Trauma Teddies for the Red Cross, which will be distributed to hospitals and ambulances. In addition, 100 baby hats, 20 baby cardigans and more than 20 rugs were creatively collected. They will be distributed to the Sutherland Hospital gift shop where 100 per cent of sales go towards buying new equipment. Some of the rugs will go to the Wraps with Love initiative, and other items to the Dandelion charity.

