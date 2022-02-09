community,

3Bridges Community has recently employed a new perinatal family support worker following a federal government funding boost. The support worker has more than 15 years' experience working with vulnerable members of the community and will provide one-on-one support for local expectant mothers. The Central and Eastern Sydney Primary Health Network, which is funded by the Federal Government, provided $46,000 through the CALD Mental Health Emergency Funding program to 3Bridges for the new support worker. Member for Banks, David Coleman said the new support worker will provide early intervention and wellbeing support for mothers in the lead up to the birth of their child. "The addition of a support worker at 3Bridges for mothers during pregnancy builds on the $250,000 the Federal Government provided for the Early Years Support Service at 3Bridges for parents with newborns," Mr Coleman said. 3Bridges chief executive officer, Raj Nair, said that the new support worker was a great addition to the services provided by 3Bridges and that referrals to the service have started to come in.

New perinatal support worker for 3Bridges Community