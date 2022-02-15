latest-news,

Top class crit racing was back in the Shire last week with the running of the Shimano Super Crit series #4 race at the Southern Cross Cycling Club home track. It's not often the Australian champion colours are seen on a local track but Cameron Ivory and his St George teammates showed up in force. The top five of Australia's best Criterium racers came to compete, along with 120 other racers from around Australia. Mayor Carmelo Pesce, who was on hand to do the presentations, said it was great to see the council facilities being utilised by locals and interstate visitors. In the Women's Elite/A Grade the lead bunch stayed together, with Barnsdale triathlete Charlotte McShane out in front and claiming a win, over Illawarra's Lillie Pollock with local Masters champion Dayna Davidson third. Over 30 per cent of the 195 Southern Cross CC members are women, which is the highest in any cycle club in Australia. The Men's A Grade race was a star-studded affair with a big field with strong teams pushing their riders. Australian Criterium champion Cameron Ivory said he hadn't ridden much road since his win but had been back training on two wheels also chasing mountain bike success. The big bunch split pretty early in the 50 minute-plus two lap race, with a four man breakaway sitting in contact with the main group, with most teams having a rider up front so no real need to chase. At the 40 minute mark the lead bunch put some pressure on, led by SCCC's Jon Odams and the bunch didn't chase, leaving the top four untouched and out in front. North Sydney's Lachie Sky came around the bend just in front of favourite Scott Law but put his head down sprinting early and couldn't be caught leaving Angus Calder and Law in his wake. "I was surprised by the bunch sitting up and I just knew I had to keep in front of Scott to take the win," Sky said The series #3 race was held in December and was taken out by B. Metcalf over two Sutherland riders, Luke Cridland and Tom Cornish.

