Sutherland Shires Lachlan Ward has made the step up to the Aussie Racing Cars series in 2022. The 19-year-old 2019 NSW Formula Ford Champion will take the next step in his motorsport career, jumping into the national spotlight . A two-time National Legend Car Champion (2019, 2020), Ward is no stranger to miniature race cars. However, 2022 will mark his debut in the Aussie Racing Cars series and the first time the young driver has competed on the undercard of the Supercars Championship. "I am stoked to announce that I will be racing in Aussie Racing Cars on board the Productivity Bootcamp #117 Camaro in 2022." said Ward. "After winning the NSW Formula Ford Championship in 2019 and two National Legend Car titles in 2019 and 2020 we felt this was the next step in my career." "Racing on the national stage alongside Supercars has always been a dream, and I cant wait for the first round at my home track in Sydney." Ward is supported by long-term partner Productivity Bootcamp, who sees taking this next step with Lachlan similar to their mission to build better lives for young Australians as a training organisation in construction . "I was first drawn to Lachlan through his drive and passion to succeed in motorsport. "At Productivity Bootcamp we work with a lot of young adults and we aim to teach them that whatever you want in life can be achieved with hard work and dedication."said Paul Breen, the Productivity Bootcamp Owner.

