Sans Souci man charged over alleged drug import

Detectives have laid additional charges as part of ongoing investigations into an organised criminal syndicate involved in a conspiracy to supply three tonnes of cocaine throughout NSW. A Sans Souci man, 59, was charged with conspiracy to import commercial quantity of border-controlled drugs. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Central Local Court on April 6. In early 2020, the State Crime Command's Organised Crime Squad launched an investigation under Strike Force Jillabenan. The joint investigation with the NSW Crime Commission involved assistance from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, Australian Federal Police, Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission and Australian Border Force. Acting on intelligence information from NSW Police Force investigators, the United States Navy seized 870 kilograms of cocaine, after intercepting a vessel travelling in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Colombia in October 2020. Following further inquiries by the NSW Police Force, the United States Coast Guard seized a further 900 kilograms of cocaine, after intercepting a second vessel travelling off the coast of Ecuador in April 2021. Police will allege in court that both seizures formed part of a conspiracy to supply a total of 3000 kilograms of cocaine - including the 1770 kilograms seized, which has a total estimated potential street value of $900 million. So far during the investigation, strike force detectives charged five men. Strike Force Jillabenan investigators identified a further alleged conspiracy to import up to 1.6 tonne of heroin and methylamphetamine (ice) via sea freight. It will be alleged in court that the prohibited drugs with an estimated potential street value of $320 million were to be concealed in industrial-size toilet paper canisters imported from Malaysia into Sydney. Since inception, Strike Force Jillabenan detectives have recovered a total of 1900kg of cocaine - with an estimated potential street value of nearly $570 million.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/935f7484-6e9e-46cf-ba9c-1bf057430646.JPG/r0_20_2700_1546_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Sans Souci man charged over alleged drug import