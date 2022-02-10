Dog-gone it - pooches to go leash-free

latest-news,

The dog off-leash area at Kyeemagh will now operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Last night's Bayside Council meeting voted to allow the Kyeemagh dog off-leash area, which was opened 24/7 during COVID lockdown, to become permanent, along with the off-leash area at Mutch Park at Pagewood. This follows a Notice of Motion submitted by Councilors Ed McDougall, Bill Saravinovski and Scott Morrissey. The council will also investigate establishing an off-leash area in Hillsdale in the east of the LGA and in Kendall Street Reserve or at Riverside Drive, Sans Souci. And the council will also investigate removal of the on-leash regulations for dogs on beaches in the LGA. Cr Joe Awada called for the decision to be deferred for more detailed information on the number of infringements that may have occurred when the off-leash restrictions were eased at Kyeemagh during the COVID lockdown. "We have no information on how 24/7 off-leash will actually impact on the rest of the community who don't want to have dogs off-leash," he said However, this was not supported by councillors. The council will also look at new off-leash areas in the local government area. Councillor Andrew Tsounis suggested a number of sites to be considered for enclosed off-leash areas including Bestic Reserve, White Oak Reserve, Beehag Reserve, Rockdale Park, Redmond Field and Gred Arkin Reserve, Barton Park and Riverine Park. The council will aso seek community feedback and finalise locations for the proposed new off-leash areas.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d765a434-bd88-40fa-be97-9170c46c74cb.jpg/r0_21_452_276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg