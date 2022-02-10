Shire Matters with Mark Speakman: Help for small business

comment, Shire Matters, Australia Day, Mark Speakman

In Sutherland Shire, and all across NSW, small business is an engine room of the economy and employment. These enterprises make up 90 per cent of all businesses in our state, employing 1.6 million people and paying out almost $60 Billion (with a capital B) in salaries and wages every year. There's a lot of risk in being your own boss. The rewards can be great, but so can the downside. We've seen a fair bit of that during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses found a way to adapt. The phrases 'contactless delivery' and 'click and collect' are now welded into our lexicon. The NSW Government is keen to do what it can to give small businesses some valuable tools to make it through COVID-19; the details are at www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19. The shire community now has the good fortune of having a local state Member of Parliament who's now Minister for Small Business and Fair Trading. Eleni Petinos, my parliamentary neighbour in Miranda, has hit the ground running with initiatives to help small businesses recover and thrive. As part of a billion (there's that word again) dollar business support package, there are grants of up to $5000 to cover 20 per cent of payroll for small businesses that have recently lost 40 per cent or more of their turnover due to COVID. The package also now effectively makes those crucial rapid antigen test kits (RATs) half price for eligible businesses. Food and entertainment businesses are also getting a welcome boost from the expansion of the Dine and Discover program that's been so important to getting people out enjoying themselves again; again the details are at www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19. But the byword of small business during a pandemic is safety. This week grants under the NSW Small Business Rebate program have been doubled to up to $1000 to make workplaces safer. The grants can be used for a wide range of purposes, from sanitiser stations to sun shades to protect staff from UV exposure. None of these things would work, if it weren't for the hard work and dedication of the army of small business owners in our communities. I encourage everyone in the shire, and all of NSW, to get out there and support the little businesses making a big difference.

