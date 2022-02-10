Scheme for Bayside residents to avoid paid parking on foreshore

latest-news,

Residents will have free access to the beachside car parks as part of Bayside Council's proposed paid parking scheme for foreshore car parks. Last August the council resolved to go to tender to introduce paid parking infrastructure at a number of locations along the Botany Bay foreshore to address accessibility issues at the beach, particularly in summer. At last night's Bayside Council meeting, Councillor Ed McDougall said that no paid parking should be implemented until a residents' parking scheme is in place to ensure that all residents are able to continue to access the beach for free. "This is not a revenue raising exercise in any way. The intention is always to keep this very cheap and a fairly nominal fee," Cr McDougall said. The council is considering a parking fee of $2.50 an hour. "It is to just keep turnover and make sure that as many people as possible can actually get onto the beach because there is parking available," he said. But Councillor Liz Barlow said the council could not vote on introducing a residents' parking scheme without first getting a costing. She moved that the matter be deferred so it could go to an information session to find out how much a residents' parking scheme would cost. Cr Joe Awada said the council should look at a model for a resident parking scheme before voting on it. "I have concerns about voting on something so broad as a residents' parking scheme. We need to look at the model before we vote on it," he said. "Paid parking has to happen on our foreshore because every other LGA has it. "We've got expenses with people coming in and leaving their rubbish behind or parking for 12 hours, especially in summer time," he said. Cr Bill Sarvinovski said the parking scheme would not cost residents anything. "At Monterey we have trucks and caravans parking all day and night which contribute nothing. It's costing the council money to maintain the facilities for people outside our area. But it is not going to cost Bayside residents anything." The meeting voted against deferral and supported Bayside residents' parking scheme as part of the introduction of paid parking at a number of car parks along the Botany Bay foreshore.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/d0448044-b056-42b8-bcd7-6a7e89be741f.jpg/r0_24_1102_647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg