Call to bring Greek Festival back to Brighton-Le-Sands

Bayside Council will work towards bringing the Greek Festival back to Brighton-Le-Sands in 2022. Councillor Bill Saravinovski called on Bayside Council at last night's meeting to provide in principle support for the return of the Greek Festival and commence discussions with the festival organisers. He also called on council staff, festival organiszers and councillors to form a working party to work towards the festival's return. "When the Greek Festival was at Brighton it just changed the whole character of the area," Cr Saravinovski said. "They (the festival organisers) approached us and said they want to bring it back to Brighton. "They are putting in a submission to the State Government for funding and it's a great opportunity." Cr Saravinovski said the festival was unique and brought new people to the area. "When the festival was in Brighton it had a buzz. It was a real cultural festival. "This is what the community is looking for down in Brighton, to try to stimulate the area instead of having car hoons and anti-social behavior. "Things can happen if we are committed to bring the festival back." Councillor Saravinovski was unanimously supported by the council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/62975817-dc82-4625-8246-ba0d31f5fabe.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg