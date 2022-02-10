Cook Park sand dunes to be secured against vandals

latest-news,

The future of the sand dunes behind Lady Robinsons Beach at Kyeemagh will be secured against from vandalism and damage from people taking shortcuts to the beach. Bayside Council has secured a $175,000 grant from the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment under the 2021/22 Coastal Management Program. The funding will be matched by Bayside Council and will be used to carry out works to control unauthorised access through the Cook Park Dunes between the Cooks River, Kyeemagh and Bruce Street, Brighton-Le-Sands. This will be done to preserve the remaining 1.6km long dune behind Lady Robinsons Beach and contains local dune plants and animals. The fauna, including migratory birds, and flora are severely impacted by unauthorised accessways through the dunes. There are eight existing formal accessways through the dues that enable the public to access the beach from the upper Cook Park. "While most members of the public use the accessways, some people have forged their own pathways through the dunes, which has caused damage to plants, made the dunes unstable, introduced weeds, and affected migratory birds who frequent this area," a council report stated. "In addition, trees (mainly Banksias) in the dunes have been vandalised and cut down twice over the last few years. "At the recent site near Bruce Street, Council has installed shipping containers across the top of Cook Park where these trees have been cut down. "Currently the dune is only protected by a standard dune type fencing which is easily cut and vandalised, allowing random access through the dunes. "To protect the dunes from unauthorised access ways, the council will replace the existing 1.6km long wire fencing located along the eastern edge of Cook Park with a more robust and vandal resistant fence comprising of mesh panels supported by timber posts." The eight existing accessways will also be upgraded with new steps, Enduro planks, fencing and signage to facilitate easier access to the public, improve the amenity and physically deter random access to the dunes. While no public consultation has been undertaken as yet, previous works along the foreshore have always been favourably received by the Community. However, as per standard practice and prior to any works commencing, notification would be issued to the local residents in the vicinity of this Project. The conditions of the Grant require the works to be completed by 30 June, 2022.

