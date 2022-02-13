Weekly Wrap: Farewell to a true legend of the game

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, The Shire and St George communities joined the wider rugby league community this week in mourning the passing of Johnny Raper. All too often the term "legend" is mentioned in reference to our sporting heroes, but in this case, the honorific is certainly well earned. One of the game's few Immortals, Raper was indeed a legend of the sport, whether playing a crucial role in leading his beloved Dragons to a momentous eight consecutive grand final wins, or representing Australia on the world stage. On behalf of the Leader team, I would like to offer my condolences to Johnny's family. Reporter Murray Trembath filed this tribute to the man, which includes the words of the great Frank Hyde about the man from the Rugby League Hall of Fame website. In other news this week Jim Gainsford reports on Bayside Council's decision to allow Kyeemagh dog off-leash area to continue running 24/4. Eva Kolimar details a new pop-up mental health clinic which has recently opened its doors at Hurstville. Eva also presents a piece on Kirrawee singer Jade Stegbauer, who can be seen in Samsung Galaxy's UNDSCVRD series, and is currently preparing for debut live show. Sure to inspire, Murray shines the light on Cronulla's Doreen Gumbley, who celebrated her 107th birthday after recovering from COVID. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Acting Editor.