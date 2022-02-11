Weekend closures of Torrens Street at Princes Highway, Blakehurst

latest-news,

Motorists are advised that Torrens Street will be closed to traffic at the intersection with the Princes Highway in Blakehurst during two weekends later this month. The closures will be in place from 8pm on Friday to 5am the following Monday over the weekends of 18-21 February and 25-28 February. Motorists will detour via Beach Street, south of Torrens Street, during the closures and will be able to access the Princes Highway northbound via the loop road at Tom Uglys Bridge. Emergency vehicle access will be via Beach Street and pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and road users. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time, drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control. For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

