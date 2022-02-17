community, st george hospital, sutherland hospital, calvary hospital

With studies and valuable training completed, graduate nurses have taken to their stations at three hospitals across St George and Sutherland Shire. Choosing to call the wards their second homes, the first new nurses of the year were welcomed by their senior peers this month. Many of the graduates contributed to the COVID-19 workforce response as students, working in vaccination and testing clinics. Throughout their first year, graduates are provided with opportunities in a variety of clinical settings to ensure they gain a range of experience and consolidate skills and knowledge developed while at university. St George Hospital greeted 102 graduate nurses, 11 midwives and five mental health nurses. Another group begins later in February, followed by two groups in April. There are 45 new graduate nurses at Sutherland, two midwives, and four mental health nurses. The next group begins in March, followed by more in May. Four graduates started at Sutherland Hospital/Garrawarra Centre, Aged Care Exchange, and four at Calvary. The NSW Government is investing a further 5000 nurses and midwives from 2019-2022 under $2.8 billion boost to frontline staff.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/cccc497c-7e74-423e-bd45-379516763d39.jpg/r0_64_3543_2066_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg