Happy days as Gladys sees family again

It has been a long time coming but Gladys Jenkinson finally has reason to smile. The resident of Woolooware Shores at Taren Point was reunited with her family, after COVID-19 aged care restrictions placed a ban on visitors. Senior Australians have been granted greater access to visitors and reduced lockdowns under new visitation guidelines response to the pandemic. The guidance states that each resident should have access to one essential visitor at all times, including during an outbreak or exposure. It acknowledged that risk of transmission could not be eliminated and exposures would occur. Based on medical advice, the decision aims to create a better balance between protecting residents and supporting their mental, physical and emotional well-being. In recognition of the effects of social isolation, the Federal Government announced the update, which has been endorsed by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee and National Cabinet. Kelly Donaghy is happy she can bring some much-needed comfort to her grandmother, Gladys Jenkinson, 93, after a challenging period. "She couldn't see any of us. We would look through the window and wave, and send things in the mail," Mrs Donaghy said. "She couldn't see her new great-great grandchild, Bodhi Jack, for the first three months." It was a particularly difficult time for Mrs Jenkinson, whose husband died two years ago at the start of the pandemic. "She survived many things including the Depression and wars, but the COVID-19 crisis was tough on her," Mrs Donaghy said. "Nan also became unwell and we couldn't see her in hospital." Mrs Jenkinson found solace in bingo and cards, but a lack of interaction with family was what she missed the most. "She was isolated in her room, with food being left at the door. Whereas usually we would take her down to the bowling club for the meat raffle," Mrs Donaghy said. "She struggled because all you want to do at this age is spend time with family." Mrs Jenkinson said she loved seeing her family again, and was grateful for the support she received at the nursing home. "I love seeing the new babies and I have another great-grandchild on the way," she said. "I also missed my schooner at the club and a play on the pokies. "At the home they were so caring and helping me in my darkest times especially with technology so I could see my family on screen." Minister for Health and Aged Care, Greg Hunt, said the new advice would enable aged care providers to take a more flexible approach to visitation, and a more proportionate approach to locking down of facilities following an exposure or in the event of an outbreak. From February 18, aged care facilities may use their existing systems for signing in visitors. Masks continue to be compulsory in aged care facilities.

