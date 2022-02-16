grove academy, bexley, st george, early learning

At the Grove Academy in Bexley their mission is to build the roots for a child's success through opportunities to create, imagine and explore in an immersive and nurturing environment. The centre opened in October 2020 and has quickly built a reputation for providing a welcoming, nurturing and home-like atmosphere. Centre director Zaynab Sleiman said at the Grove Academy the team endeavours to provide a fun, safe and educational environment for everyone. "We believe in strong community partnerships and strive to build relationships with those around us to benefit the children," Ms Sleiman said. "We enjoy having the nursing home next door and the children are always so excited to see the elderly people and entertain them. "My goal as centre director is to provide a healthy and safe environment, as well as a learning through play approach. "My aim is to ensure all families, children and staff are provided with a high level of standard in professionalism, respect and care. "Being able to be a part of the children's first most important years of their lives, and supporting them to reach for the stars, is a truly rewarding feeling." The Grove Academy organises a range of events throughout the year to encourage their families to become involved. "When you walk into our Bexley campus, you will immediately get a sense of the welcoming, nurturing and home-like environment that The Grove Academy is renowned for," Ms Sleiman said. Their Mama Bear program features experienced mothers and grandmothers who have been employed as "comfort specialists". "Their main duties include loving cuddles, settling children into care, nursing our little ones, sending children off to dreamland and assisting with feeding," Ms Sleiman said. "The aim of the program is for these Mama Bears to become familiar, reassuring faces for our children and their families." The academy has also developed a martial arts program in consultation with Arlene Blencowe, a world champion boxer, MMA fighter and motivational speaker. It's designed to "enrich children with appropriate levels of confidence, allowing them to concentrate more diligently on tasks they are performing and ultimately increase their holistic wellbeing". The academy also has a speech pathologist who works closely with educators and families to provide education, support and guidance. Parents are taught valuable early language strategies so they can help their children to develop their speech and language. To find out more you can phone 8123 0159 or visit the website: tga.edu.au.

Bexley childcare centre feels just like home

