St George Police investigating burnout on Bay Street

St George Police are investigating a burnout incident which occurred at 9:19pm on Thursday, 10 February Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands. Anyone with any information or imagery of the incident is urged to contact Kogarah Police Station on 8566 7499, Hurstville Police Station on 9375 8599, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via our social media pages. EARLIER: Bayside Council's new hoon cameras at Brighton-Le-Sands were put to their first test this week when a resident caught a dramatic burn-out along Bay Street. The burn-out happened around 9.15pm Thursday and left tyre marks for about 200-metres. The video of the aftermath of the burn-out was taken by a member of the public who published it on social media. Joyce Campbell from Bayside Business Community Inc said the driver made a poor decision to do a burnout for approximately 200-metres in Bay Street, directly in front of the cameras. "Residents and visitors have a right to be and feel safe when visiting to enjoy what businesses have to offer in Bay Street and surrounding areas," Ms Campbell said. "We are hopeful that investigations taken by St George Police and Bayside Council result in serious consequences for the driver of the vehicle," she said. Michael Anagnostou, group property manager of Oscar's Hotels which owns the Novotel building and the commercial property next door said the hoons speeding and doing burn-outs showed a blatant disregard for the local people. "We have about 30 to 40 people working here," he said. "With the hoons congregating in Bay Street and doing burnouts we are concerned about the safety of our tenants and our staff." Last week Bayside Council installed seven smart cameras with licence plate recnogition (LPR) technology at Brighton-Le-Sands to monitor anti-social behaviour, particularly car hooning. The first static cameras with the ability to read and record the licence plate of a vehicle, capture illegal activity and anti-social behaviour were installed in Vanston Parade and Ida Street, Sandringham late last year. Residents have reported a decrease in anti-social behaviour from hoons since their installation. The council in collaboration with the local Police have extended the trial of the LPR technology to Bay Street and surrounds with improved coverage of hotspots. In a Mayoral Minute at the February 9 council meeting, Bayside mayor Dr Christina Curry called on the the council to build on the work of the former council and form and lead a working group of community representatives, councillors, council staff, the police and Bayside's State Members to develop a prioritised action plan to address hooning in local suburbs and along the foreshore. The council will also lobby the Federal and State Governments to introduce legislative change and the resourcing required to address hooning related issues. At the same meeting, the council supported a call for a community-awareness campaign to enable residents to know how the LPR cameras work. This will encourage residents to be active in reporting public nuisance incidents that can then be followed up on by council and police by reviewing footage captured on the LPR cameras The campaign will include information on how public nuisance driving incidents should best be reported to the police, for example via the police community reporting portal or by selected police phone numbers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/b22a771e-2ebe-491d-b7b4-4873771ededd.jpg/r37_0_793_427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg