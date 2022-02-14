latest-news,

If there ever was a season for St George Illawarra players to stand up its now,playing in their 100th year and mourning the loss of two Immortals when most clubs haven't even had one. The 2022 season started with a 16-10 win from the Maori All Stars over the Indigenous All Stars at CommBank Stadium on Saturday night. The match was played in heavy rain but it didn't detract from the intensity as both packs muscled up early before the Indigenous All Stars struck first. The Maori came back and stretched their lead to 16-6 but the exciting young Dragon Tyrell Sloan closed the gap again when he scored off another pinpoint Hynes grubber. The Indigenous side had one last chance to salvage a draw in the last few minutes but a desperation defensive play denied them. With Sloane and young teammates the Dragons have some of the best emerging talent in the NRL and coach Griffin has protected them with experience. He will need improved discipline - on and off the field - after the BBQ scandal and eight consecutive losses to end their last season. After getting a taste of the NRL last year, Tyrell Sloan, Talatau Amone, Jayden Sullivan and the Feagai twins, Max and Mat, are expected to push for regular spots this season, while Griffin has bought in new faces. Joining them are front rowers Aaron Woods and George Burgess, Queensland Origin reps Jaydn Su'A, Moses Mbye and Francis Molo, and former Manly pair Moses Suli and Jack Gosiewski. Veteran hooker Andrew McCullough said the experience gained by young guns Jayden Sullivan, Tyrell Sloan and Talatau Amone was the only positive to come out of the 2021 horror run. "If we can take anything out of that rough time it's that those three boys learned more about being a professional. They will make some mistakes along the way but that's part of the learning." he said The Dragons start their campaign against the Warriors on the Sunshine Coast before home games against the Panthers and Sharks then the Eels away. It's a tricky start but if they can manage two wins from four that will provide a reasonable platform to build their season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/788bcfd7-301a-40e0-894c-d8a038bef748.jpg/r0_319_5315_3322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg