Pubs and restaurants will be allowed to use privately owned open space and car parks for hospitality up until June 30 under new state government measures to help business rebuild after Omicron. Construction work and business delivery hours have also been extended. Treasurer Matt Kean said the measures were aimed at supporting some of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and designed to keep the economic wheels turning during the Omicron wave of the pandemic. "We know that some retailers have struggled to get supplies and that impacts what people see on the shelves," Mr Kean said. "We are changing the rules to make it easier for businesses to get those critical supplies - 24 hours a day in business and industrial areas. "We've already changed the rules to let diners onto the footpaths and public spaces and now we're extending measures to let pubs and restaurants use privately owned car parks and open space until 30 June." These rule changes include: Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said it was vitally important to support the construction industry and the 340,000 jobs it supports. "Construction continues to play a crucial role in our state by contributing around $47 billion each year to the economy, and supporting communities by, keeping people in jobs delivering new homes and community facilities," he said. "These changes will help us keep shovels in the ground to deliver new homes, jobs and great public spaces and keep the economy moving." No construction work will be allowed on public holidays and only quiet works can take place on Sundays. The extension of construction hours will be in place until 31 March 2022.

