Your say: Wetland regeneration saves our shorebirds for future generations

comment,

While humans have been locked out from Australia, it is pleasing to see the annual shorebird migration has been in full swing. These magnificent birds fly from Siberia to the mudflats on the Yellow Sea (China) then non stop from there to Botany Bay. Over the last few years, major co-operation has occurred among nations to stop degrading their landing places. In Siberia their nesting areas have been ravaged by bushfires, and we know mothers would rather burn to death than leave their young. In the Yellow Sea mudflats, an important feeding area, local councils decided to make the feeding areas into concrete industrial areas for commercial gain. Not much food in a concrete slab. Fortunately local and international efforts have seen the Chinese Government protect these mudflats for the birds. After 15,000klm non stop flight, these birds land within a few metres of their DNA imposed landing site completely exhausted. As they prepare for their return flight, it is good to see Bayside and Sutherland Shire Council undertaking much needed educational and bushcare works. Landing Lights wetlands at Banksia, has been under pressure for more than 30 years, but bush regeneration is to occur. Thus we see the cycle of life joined for another generation. Well done to these councils and Cooks River Alliance and Georges Riverkeepers as well as local environment groups who work tirelessly.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/ac63e329-ed76-4db8-b8b5-e0d91aeaf9b9.png/r0_27_767_460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg