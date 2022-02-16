waratah private hospital, business of the year, local business awards, precedent productions

In a year that has challenged the health system like no other, Waratah Private Hospital general manager Jason Penberthy could not be prouder of his "amazing team". The hospital was named Business of the Year at the recent St George Local Business Awards. And Mr Penberthy says the recognition is just further proof that Waratah has stepped up to deliver "exceptional care" to all of their patients. "At Waratah Private, people are at the centre of everything we do," Mr Penberthy said. "I feel ecstatic about this win. The last year has been very challenging for the healthcare industry and I feel incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by hundreds of professionals who absolutely love what they do every day. "This was very much a team award and I couldn't have done this without every single one of those people at our hospital who take incredible care of our patients. "What has been outstanding is to witness, first hand, the resilience of the healthcare system as the public and private systems worked hand in hand. "We were very proud to partner with the Local Health District and performed more than 1500 surgeries at our hospital to alleviate the burden on the public system due to COVID. "We are also looking at continuing this partnership over the next 12 months." Mr Penberthy said the first-time nominees were doubly honoured to win the major award, given the competition. "I always start a new project with a positive attitude and we are proud to offer world-class patient care, second to none in Australia. So the team and I were very excited when we received the notification that we were one of the finalists for our category," Mr Penberthy said. "But to be completely honest it was a pleasant surprise to win the Business of the Year 2021 as there were so many brilliant businesses in our community competing for this award." The proud general manager said the team at Waratah Private Hospital felt it was important to be a part of such an important community event. "We are here to service the St George community and this allowed us to identify ourselves as your local private hospital with hundreds of surgeons and specialists right at your doorstep to help you with your health journey," Mr Penberthy said. Mr Penberthy said he and his colleagues had a great night at the awards and he encouraged other local businesses to take part next time around. "The awards are a fantastic opportunity for all businesses to showcase their products and services and remind the community that we are here to support them."

Healthy outcome as Waratah Private Hospital takes out top business award

