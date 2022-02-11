latest-news,

The state government has moved quickly to announce a state funeral for rugby league legend Johnny Raper MBE after a public outcry was needed before the same honour was given last year to another "immortal", Bob Fulton. Premier Dominic Perrottet announced Raper's family had accepted the offer of a state funeral in recognition of his remarkable contribution to the sport of rugby league. "On behalf of the people of NSW, I extend my condolences to Mr Raper's wife Caryl and three sons Stuart, Kurt and Aaron Raper, his extended family and friends," the Premier said. Details of the state funeral will be released art a later date. Mr Perrottet said Raper, who passed away this week aged 82 after a long battle with dementia, was regarded as the greatest rugby league lock forward, with some experts considering him the best rugby league player ever. "Johnny Raper was one of the original four 'immortals', alongside Clive Churchill, Bob Fulton and Reg Gasnier, and his rugby league career was outstanding," he said. "He gave so much to the sport and to this state. "He was respected, much-loved and gave so much to the game inspiring many thousands of players who wanted to play like him. Aside from his on-field skills, Mr Raper was also considered one of the game's greatest characters." Raper, who was affectionately known as "Chook", represented Australia in 39 Tests, including eight as captain, and played in eight consecutive grand final wins for St George from 1959. He was born in Camperdown in Sydney's inner west and grew up in a working-class family of nine boys. He played junior rugby league for the Camperdown Dragons before representing Newtown's President's Cup side in 1956. A year later, aged 18, he made his first-grade debut for Newtown. In 1958, he represented NSW Colts as a lock against Great Britain. Raper won the Clive Churchill Medal in 1966; was named an Immortal in 1981; was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985; was awarded an MBE from Britain in 2000 for Australian Sports; inducted into the Australian Rugby League and International Hall of Fame in 2002; and named in Team of the Century in 2008. In 2021, the government was forced into an embarrassing backflip after initially ruling out a state funeral for Bob Fulton, who died at 74 following a lengthy battle with cancer. Fulton was farewelled at St Mary's Cathedral. Johnny Raper performs a copybook tackle at the SCG. Picture: The Leader IMAGE A long time Sutherland Shire resident, Raper's last years were spent at the Garrawarra Centre, Waterfall. His wife Caryl lives at Kirrawee. Sutherland Shire deputy Mayor Carol Provan, the sister-in-law of another league Immortal Norm Provan, who died last year, said, "Johnny was a wonderful person, a loveable larrikin, who touched a lot of lives". "He has the most beautiful family and Caryl is stoic - she was dedicated to him and supported him all their married life." ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys said Raper was one of the greatest players in the game's history. "Today we have lost one of our all time greats. An Immortal, a Kangaroos captain and an eight-time Premiership winning player. Johnny was the best of the best,'' Mr V'landys said. "Johnny was a football genius. He had a gut instinct for rugby league like few we have seen. He wasn't the biggest player on the field, but he was the smartest. Johnny's feats with the Dragons will remain part of rugby league legend forever. "On behalf of the game, I send my deepest condolences to Johnny's family, friends and teammates." St George Illawarra and St George District chairman Craig Young said, "Johnny Raper was an inspiration to his teammates and the entire St George organisation and is one of the key reasons why the famous Red V holds such esteem to this very day". "Johnny was a larger than life character on and off the field who loved the game dearly. He will be sadly missed and never forgotten," Young said. "Everyone involved with St George District and the St George Illawarra Dragons send their condolences to the Raper family." Raper, alongside fellow St George great Reg Gasnier, was named one of the first ever Immortals in 1981. Induction to the Sport Australia Hall of Fame followed four years later. Raper entered the Australia Rugby League Hall of Fame in 2002 and earned selection in Australia Rugby League's Team of the Century in 2008. Raper played most of his career at lock forward, with occasional games at five-eighth, and was renowned for his copybook tackling style. St George stars (from left) John King, Graeme Langlands, Reg Gasnier and John Raper, in 1966. Picture: the Leader IMAGE In his younger years he was a police officer. The National Rugby League Hall of Fame website says: Frank Hyde declared in 1995: ''When Johnny Raper was born, they not only destroyed the mould, they pulped it. I rate him the finest footballer I have seen.'' Raper first blossomed during a single year at Newtown, winning his spurs for Sydney and Sydney Colts against the Great Britain tourists of 1958. Jack Gibson played alongside him for Sydney and remembered him later as ''being small and not all that quick, but he had football instinct. There was an intensity about him. Nobody trained like he did''. St George secretary Frank Facer convinced Raper to become a Saint, and so from 1959 began a genuinely monumental career of achievement: eight premierships with St George, 33 Tests for Australia, three Kangaroo tours, victorious Australian captain at the 1968 World Cup, and countless games at all levels at which people marvelled at his quality. Raper was a marvellous copybook tackler, famous for his scything low dives and he had a beautiful instinct for doing the right thing with the ball in his hands. His endurance was remarkable in days when footballers played 80 minutes. Raper's masterpiece is generally considered to be the second Test at Swinton in 1963, in which the Australians launched a murderous 12 try onslaught - with Raper having a direct hand in nine of them. ''His was the greatest game I have ever seen,'' declared ARL chairman Bill Buckley. He stayed at Saints until 1969, appearing in 186 first-grade games for the club, before finishing his playing career at Newcastle.

