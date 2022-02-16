st george, local business awards, bridge st kids, early learning

Nancy Kozarovski was surprised to be named the Business Person of the Year at the recent St George Local Business Awards. The Bridge St Kids Early Learning Centre boss said the St George region was "brimming with amazing businesses and entrepreneurs" and it was an honour to be considered in the same league as many of them. "I was so surprised," Ms Kozarovski said. "In fact, we were just about to leave the awards before the winner was announced. With so much talent in the room it was definitely not an expected win." Bridge St Kids has been taking part in the awards every year since they first opened in 2017. They have won the Early Childhood category twice and were finalists twice. "We love the buzz and the support we receive from our kindy families, our local community and from Precedent Productions," Ms Kozarovski said. "As the approved provider of Bridge St Kids, I know that the attainment of this award was due to the entire team's constant resolve and commitment, not only to our children and families, but also our wider community. "We genuinely do our best to go above and beyond for our children and families, at every chance we get. "Whether it is something small such as bringing a child out to their parent's car if they have a sleeping newborn they don't want to wake - or something bigger - like working with our beautiful friends at Edmonds & Greer and Oregano Bakery to provide food to local police, fire and ambulance stations during lockdowns. We all have a genuine passion for exceeding expectations." Ms Kozarovski said she would encourage other local businesses in the community to get involved with the awards. "Win or no win, they are a wonderful way for all of the hardworking small businesses to have a moment to let their hair down and have their teams and work recognised by the community," she said. "The awards presentation was a great night with wonderful entertainment and delicious food by Conca D'ora and, as a team, we enjoyed it immensely."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/d39b11bd-2d15-495e-94c3-55b28171c0dc.JPG/r0_660_4872_3413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Care for kids extends to community for Business Person of the Year

NICE SURPRISE: Nancy Kozarovski said she was among excellent company as the winner of the Business Person of the Year award. Nancy Kozarovski was surprised to be named the Business Person of the Year at the recent St George Local Business Awards. The Bridge St Kids Early Learning Centre boss said the St George region was "brimming with amazing businesses and entrepreneurs" and it was an honour to be considered in the same league as many of them. "I was so surprised," Ms Kozarovski said. "In fact, we were just about to leave the awards before the winner was announced. With so much talent in the room it was definitely not an expected win." Bridge St Kids has been taking part in the awards every year since they first opened in 2017. They have won the Early Childhood category twice and were finalists twice. "We love the buzz and the support we receive from our kindy families, our local community and from Precedent Productions," Ms Kozarovski said. "As the approved provider of Bridge St Kids, I know that the attainment of this award was due to the entire team's constant resolve and commitment, not only to our children and families, but also our wider community. "We genuinely do our best to go above and beyond for our children and families, at every chance we get. "Whether it is something small such as bringing a child out to their parent's car if they have a sleeping newborn they don't want to wake - or something bigger - like working with our beautiful friends at Edmonds & Greer and Oregano Bakery to provide food to local police, fire and ambulance stations during lockdowns. We all have a genuine passion for exceeding expectations." Ms Kozarovski said she would encourage other local businesses in the community to get involved with the awards. "Win or no win, they are a wonderful way for all of the hardworking small businesses to have a moment to let their hair down and have their teams and work recognised by the community," she said. "The awards presentation was a great night with wonderful entertainment and delicious food by Conca D'ora and, as a team, we enjoyed it immensely." SHARE