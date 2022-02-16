latest-news, trees poisoned, Gymea Bay, Sutherland Shire Council, Cassandra Scott, fines issued, tree damage and destruction

Tree poisoning incidents in Sutherland Shire are increasing, and the council has fines totalling more than $70,000 have been handed out in the last year for tree damage and destruction. Sutherland Shire Council revealed the situation after wrapping up an investigation into the poisoning in October 2021 of about a dozen mature trees on three properties at Gymea Bay, which enhanced views of North West Arm of the Hacking River. The council said the perpetrator in this incident could not be identified. A spokesman said the removal of trees on private property was recognised as a key concern for local residents, and the council had received an increasing number of complaints over the past two years of trees being damaged or destroyed. "Council has been able to successfully pursue remedial action through issuing orders for the replanting of trees, and in addition has issued in excess of $70,000 in fines over the past 12 months," he said. "Among the instances of unauthorised land clearing which have been successfully addressed by council in the last 12 months is a Cronulla resident who was issued with $18,000 in fines for the removal of two trees and the illegal pruning of several others. "A Kirrawee resident was also issued with $27,000 in fines and an order to replant advanced trees after the unauthorised removal of six trees on their property." A letter from the council to outraged Gymea Bay residents said, "Whilst there was no doubt the trees were poisoned, a perpetrator could not be linked through evidence". "Council has been unable to obtain sufficient evidence to a measure of 'beyond reasonable doubt' to determine a 'prima facie' case in identifying the offender in order to take enforcement action," the letter said. "No video evidence identifying the offender in this instance has been provided to council. There is no other evidence such as a witness statement, photographs of the act or video to identify a perpetrator that is sufficient to prove the offence 'beyond reasonable doubt'. "With an increase in tree vandalism complaints as the community is placing greater value on trees, council has allocated an officer to focus on this issue." Cassandra Scott, who lives in the area, said, "It beggars belief that the threshold for evidence requires video footage of actual tree poisoning". "We have a full complement of newly elected councillors, who hopefully will have the courage to close these loopholes to protect the shire from people who consider themselves above the law," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/5a503c00-2dda-4c89-9564-368552597eda.JPG/r1_500_4893_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg