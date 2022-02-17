latest-news,

Australia's premier surf boat event is heading back to Sutherland Shire. There was no start on Thursday after the eastern suburbs fatal shark attack closed all Shire beaches,forcing organisers to reschedule an already packed program into three days. The 2022 Australian Surf Rowers League (ASRL) Open will be now held at Elouera Beach from Friday February 18-20, with 300 surf boat crews from 80 clubs to attend. The event will bring with it more than 3000 competitors, supports and officials. Rowers got a small taste of conditions this week with the Sydney Branch Surf Boat titles. The vent was moved from Elouera to the back-up location at Silver Beach Kurnell due to the threat of rising seas. This decision didn't make all the rowers happy. Some, who enjoy tackling the bigger waves, were disappointed. Racing was a lot more even on still water. The North Cronulla Australian champions managed to get over the field and bring home the surf boat relay title, thanks to a strong final leg from the A crew. ASRL is the biggest stand-alone surf boat racing event in Australia. Divisions that will be contested during the event include Open Male, Open Female, Reserve Male, Reserve Female, Under 23 Male, Under 23 Female, Under 19 Male, Under 19 Female and Masters. The event also features Masters finals on Thursday, the Interstate Championships on Friday, Elimination racing on Saturday and the remaining finals to be held during the action-packed Sunday. ASRL President Nick Sampson said rowers on the circuit loved to travel to the Sutherland Shire, which was important was an important factor when making the decision to return to Elouera. "The ASRL are committed to taking our premier event to top surf destinations that are also visitor-friendly, and through the support of Destination NSW, Sutherland Shire Council, Team Navy and Elouera SLSC, we are able to achieve this in 2022," Mr Sampson said. Mr Sampson said the four days of racing will bring a large number of visitors to the region and encourages everyone to come down and experience the event. Elouera SLSC Club President David Kowald said that he was confident Elouera and the wider Bate Bay clubs would rally to help deliver another successful ASRL Open at Elouera. "Elouera has a proud history of running this event and other major events on our beach and with a strong membership with a 'can do' attitude who are community driven, we are enabled to run these events successfully." Mr Kowald said. ASRL is supported by Team Navy and the NSW Government through Destination NSW.

