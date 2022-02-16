fincare, sutherland, local business awards

A year of hard work paid off when FinCare were named Business of the Year at the recent Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards. Director Brian Willett said he and his staff were "very happy" to be recognised as business leaders in the region. "We are glad that all the hard work we do on behalf of the small businesses in the area has been recognised," he said. "But I have to say we were very surprised to win as we focus on what we do for clients, and aren't really aware of what others are doing. "So sometimes it's hard to gauge where we are in terms of things like awards." This is only the second time the financial consultancy business has entered the awards. Mr Willett said he believed it was the "level of care" the business has for their clients which earned them the major prize. "New clients are always surprised at how engaged we get with their business," he said. "They are told things they have never heard from other finance professionals that make so much sense. "And we also offer help with so many things: from our own business or from closely formed relationships with other experts in other fields. Accounting firms are generally very scoreboard focussed, worrying about what they can charge for this and that. "We have a set fee for clients, tailored for their needs. "Every business is treated as an individual and our service levels exceed what clients experience elsewhere." Mr Willett encouraged other businesses to become involved in the awards as they are "good for the community". "You should definitely enter the awards once you have the business running at a level where you are happy with it, and think others will also see that," he said. And how was the awards night? "Well, winning the overall award: how could you not enjoy that?" Mr Willett said. "But yes, it was certainly a good night." The Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards were held at Doltone House on Wednesday, February 2. To find out more about the awards visit: www.thebusinessawards.com.au.

Finance business proud to be named Business of the Year

