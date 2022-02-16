sutherland shire, local business awards, doltone house, precedent productions

Sutherland Shire businesses celebrated their night of nights in style on Wednesday, February 2, with the annual announcement of this year's winners of the Local Business Awards. The glittering occasion was all the more special coming as it did after 18 difficult months for the community. Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said there were many tears of joy shed on the night, as the Sutherland Shire business community came together at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters to celebrate each other's achievements and support one another. "The pandemic has been tough on all members of the community, with businesses hit hard by circumstances that have been beyond anyone's control," Mr Loe said. "It was wonderful to see our finalists come together to relax and celebrate in what has been a difficult time for people around the world." Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards presentation night was a great achievement. "It's a reflection of the great effort made by all our local businesses in a particularly challenging time," he said. "I personally congratulate every one of them." Mr Loe thanked all sponsors involved in making this year's awards a reality. "These awards are only possible with the support of major partners NOVA Employment and support partners Sutherland Shire Council, Sutherland Shire Environment Centre, Kareela Village, Southgate Sylvania, Doltone House Sylvania Waters, Bx Networking, Ramsgate RSL and White Key Marketing."

Celebration was a night to remember at Sutherland Local Business awards

GLITZ AND GLAMOUR: Finalists were wined and dined during the awards night celebration at Doltone House. SING OUT: The crowd enjoyed some quality entertainment. APPLAUSE PLEASE: Talented MC Paul Hancock kept the show running smoothly.