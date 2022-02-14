latest-news,

Betty Hall, who has lived in St George for most of her life, has been able to celebrate her 100th birthday with her family thanks to the management of her aged care facility. Mrs Hall is a resident of Homewood Care in Regent Street, Bexley, which, along with other aged care homes, has had to enforce tight visiting restrictions during the pandemic. "Most of the family have not been able to see Betty during the last two years," Mrs Hall's niece and goddaughter Julie Lambert told the Leader in the lead-up to the birthday party, which took place on Saturday. "Even now, only one visitor is permitted at a time," Ms Lambert said. "The good news is, she's breaking out for her 100th birthday. "The Homewood people have been brilliant and agreed to bring Betty outside for a COVID-compliant centenary celebration in the open air." The celebration was to have taken place in Evatt Park across the road but, with rain pouring down, Plan B was implemented and the family gathered with a cake and flowers in a covered outside area of the facility. Mrs Hall, who says she is still "as fit as a fiddle", and her late husband Mervyn, made their home in Rena Street, Hurstville about 70 years ago. The couple raised two children and the family has grown to include five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Ms Lambert said her aunt was "a fighter and a treasure". "She worked very hard as a dental mechanic and later an ace chef, supported the St George Dragons, enjoyed square dancing at the leagues club, was a keen driver, travelled the world and loved to throw a party," Ms Lambert said. Meanwhile, National Cabinet has agreed to greater flexibility in visiting rules for aged care homes to allow more contact for families. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the guidance "more effectively balances the implementation of appropriate infection prevention and control measures with a resident's right to live their life with minimal restrictions including through increased contact with family and loved ones".

