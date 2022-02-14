community, nurdles sydney, microplastics sydney

Tiny balls of green and red bead-like plastics lined the shore at Gunnamatta Bay earlier this month. The large amount of microplastics, known as nurdles, washed up on the beach, capturing the attention of those passing by. Nurdles are lentil-sized pellets of raw materials that are used in almost all plastic products. They are a major threat to marine life, and can be easily mistaken for fish eggs or small prey. They can also easily slip into the human food chain. A total of 230,000 tonnes of nurdles end up in oceans every year. Environmental educator, global ambassador for positive change for marine life, and co-founder of SO SHIRE, Sarah-Jo Lobwein, saw the photos on Facebook on Thursday. "By the time I went down there, it was high tide and unfortunately we lost them all," she said. "I checked all around, from the sailing club to Darook and Tonkin, also the storm water drains, which have no filters, but couldn't find any. Maybe and hopefully, someone collected them." She said it was most likely caused by a local spill. "We find them all the time in the shire but this caught my attention because they were so close together," she said. "That's quite an obvious spill. Usually they get UV degraded over time but these looked pretty fresh. If they had washed up from overseas they would have been more dispersed." The nurdles could have been emptied from a bag, she said. "Or they could have come from a factory," she said. "The red and green colours were interesting and a bit out of the ordinary. "The longer they are in the ocean the more toxins stick to them. Anything that eats plankton smaller than 5 mm would be threatened. Also big fish that eat smaller fish that have consumed them, and birds and turtles." Data from the Australian Microplastic Assessment Project (AUSMAP) shows Towra Point, Kurnell, has among some of the highest levels of microplastics. In mid-2018, it recorded an average of 635 per square metre of microplastics found, and in 2019, Cook Park, Botany Bay, recorded 1039. More than 40,000 businesses across NSW will be supported to phase-out single-use plastics in line with the NSW Government's recently announced Plastics Reduction and Circular Economy Act 2021. Environment Minister James Griffin said the NSW Government is partnering with the National Retail Association (NRA) to co-design and deliver a campaign to help businesses transition away from single-use plastics. "Almost every piece of plastic ever made is still with us. More than 2.7 billion plastic items end up in NSW waterways each year - wreaking havoc on the environment and endangering wildlife," Mr Griffin said. "To protect our environment we're getting rid of certain single-use plastics later this year and this campaign will help ensure NSW businesses are ready to go." The supply of lightweight plastic shopping bags will cease from 1 June, with the supply of single-use plastic cutlery, straws, stirrers, plates and bowls, cotton buds, expanded polystyrene food containers, and products containing plastic microbeads also ending from November 1. Exemptions will apply to people who rely on certain plastic products for disability or health reasons. "While we recognise a number of large and small businesses have already phased-out single-use plastics, for many the ban will involve significant change and they'll need government and community support," Mr Griffin said. "Consumers will also need to be prepared for changes when collecting takeaway or making purchases, particularly when they receive straws, foodware or cutlery."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/714b7eac-21eb-4596-a4e6-6da2d632ee43.jpg/r0_317_826_784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg