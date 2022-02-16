local business awards, youth award, sutherland shire, sanders property agents

Jack Tripi didn't even know he had been nominated for the Youth Award in this year's Sutherland Shire Local Business Awards. So it was a big surprise when he was announced as the winner. "Winning was very unexpected," Jack said. "When I found out I was a finalist that was a huge surprise and I never even considered the thought that I would win." The leasing consultant with Sanders Property Agents was nominated by his manager. "To think that my management thought I would deserve to be considered for this award was very humbling and meant a great deal to me," he said. "I am not sure why I won the award as I don't see myself as someone doing anything different to the many other people at similar points in their careers. "I always strive to put in maximum effort to achieve the best result for the company and try to repay them for the confidence and opportunity they have given me. I am surrounded by such an amazing team of colleagues every day who all work very hard to achieve the best outcome for our company and clients. "Having such a great team makes a huge difference to the result and - although I was the one that won the award - I couldn't achieve anything without the rest of the Sanders team. "I would like to thank my colleagues for the support they give me every day. Also thanks to my parents, partner and family for making me the person I am today."

Effort pays off for humble winner of youth award

