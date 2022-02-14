latest-news, ocean swim

The second Era Beach Ocean Challenge is being held on Saturday March 19. The 2.2km swim starts at Garie Beach and runs south into Royal National Park finishing at Era Beach. The course takes swimmers over areas usually reserved for divers and certainly not part of any regular swimming course. Registrations will begin at 8.00am and the first group of competitors will start at 9.00am. This event - being run by the Surf Club with support from members of the Heritage Listed local cabin Community is a perfect way for you to get a glimpse of life in the early to mid 1900's. The postponed Seven News Sydney Shark Island Swim,which was rescheduled to take place on that date has now been moved to Sunday March 20. To support Era, the ocean swimming community, and optimise the opportunity for everyone, the Shark Island Swim Committee moved their swim date. Register at:Era Beach Ocean Challenge

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/0d000746-cad3-41f6-8069-672a75fcd230.jpg/r0_316_5315_3319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg